Cedartown man charged with possession Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Cedartown man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance after a traffic stop on Cartersville Highway Sunday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Tristian Aaron Jones, 18, is charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic and driving under the influence. He is being held on $7,000 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Another film production coming to Rome, junior wheelchair tennis tournament set to debut Synthica Energy announces move to Rome's Northwest Regional Industrial Park Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories NY Cannabis Control Board approves first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses 1 hr ago 'Frozen Jr' brings Galway community together 1 hr ago Shadow Ridge football gets second shot at juggernaut in state game 1 hr ago Albany International Airport prepares for busy holiday travel 1 hr ago Efforts to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell shift to TV ads, mailers as pace of petition signing slows 1 hr ago Former priest pleads guilty to obscenity in threesome on altar at Pearl River Church 1 hr ago Flu runs rampant as the holidays approach; Cases highest in Lafayette, then New Orleans 1 hr ago Deadline extended for Top Workplaces nominations. How does your company stack up? 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race. SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Latest Region Stories NY Cannabis Control Board approves first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses 1 hr ago 'Frozen Jr' brings Galway community together 1 hr ago Shadow Ridge football gets second shot at juggernaut in state game 1 hr ago Albany International Airport prepares for busy holiday travel 1 hr ago Efforts to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell shift to TV ads, mailers as pace of petition signing slows 1 hr ago Former priest pleads guilty to obscenity in threesome on altar at Pearl River Church 1 hr ago Flu runs rampant as the holidays approach; Cases highest in Lafayette, then New Orleans 1 hr ago Deadline extended for Top Workplaces nominations. How does your company stack up? 1 hr ago