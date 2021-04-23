A Cedartown man was arrested outside the Wendy's on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday night after a Floyd County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for not having headlights and a K-9 gave a positive alert for drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Wayne Nails, 55, was a passenger in the stopped vehicle and claimed ownership of a small bag of meth and a glass smoking device found in the center console.
Nails is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.