A Cedartown man is charged with eight counts of felony terroristic threats and first degree burglary, accused of entering a room at the Creekside Inn, 1 Georgia Ave. in Cave Spring, and threatening the people inside.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Rodney Cheatwood, 38, of Cedartown, told the people in the room they had 30 minutes to leave or he was going to kill them all, including the children.
Cheatwood also damaged the two doors leading inside, causing under $500 worth of damage. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass as well and remained in jail with no bond Friday.