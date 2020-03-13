A Cedartown man is accused of entering a home on Mountain View Road at 6 p.m. Thursday with the intent to take some items and then threatened to hit one of the residents with a hammer while the resident was trying to detain him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Wesley Dunn, 37, was charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, battery, simple assault and theft by taking and is being held without bond.
After entering the home and attempting to leave with some items not belonging to him, he first pushed the female occupant, causing red markings on her inner arm. The male resident then attempted to restrain him and while struggling with him, Dunn picked up a hammer.
"(The male occupant) was then able to restrain the arm with the hammer due to him believing that the accused would have used it against himself or others in an attempt to escape," the report said.