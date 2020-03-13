A Cedartown man is accused of entering a home on Mountain View Road on Thursday and threatening to hit the resident with a hammer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Wesley Dunn, 37, is charged with felony first-degree burglary, aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor battery, simple assault and theft by taking.
After entering the home and attempting steal some items he pushed a woman, and when a man attempted to restrain him Dunn grabbed up a hammer.
He remained in jail Friday without bond.