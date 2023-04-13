A Cedartown man is charged with fleeing police after a police officer observed a student in the Armuchee High School parking lot enter his vehicle, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Braxton Alexander Ramos-Hernandez, 20, is charged with felony attempting to elude police and misdemeanor reckless driving when he dove off at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.
He is also charged with misdemeanor loitering in a school safety zone and passing in a no-passing zone. He is being held on $7,900 bond as of Thursday morning.
