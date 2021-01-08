An Alabama man was taken into custody in West Rome around 2:45 Friday morning and faces a felony drug charge
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Carl Hackett II, 34, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was arrested near the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and Intervale Road early Friday morning.
Police found a bag with suspected methamphetamine which police report that Hackett admitted was his. The officer also recovered a glass smoking pipe from his clothing.
Hackett was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.