A traffic stop on Calhoun Road led to the arrest of a Cave Spring woman on meth and marijuana possession charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Floyd County police officers pulled Angela Rochelle Ford, 56, over after observing her driving without headlights in the rain.

Ford also admitted that she didn't have a valid driver's license. Police officers searched her vehicle and found suspected meth, marijuana and two smoking devices.

She was held without bond Friday.

