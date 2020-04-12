A Cave Spring woman was being held without bond Sunday after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alicia Ann Flowers, 30, of Cave Spring, falsified the date on a bill of sale for a vehicle she had purchased and presented it during a trial in Rome Municipal Court on Jan. 18 to keep the court from knowing when she actually purchased the vehicle.
The accompanying arrest report states Flowers also forged the time and seller’s name on the bill of sale as well.
Flowers is charged with felony counts of first-degree forgery, and false statements or writings.