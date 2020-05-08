After being arrested on several previous misdemeanor warrants, a Cave Spring woman was found with numerous pills in her possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emmileigh Veronica Gail Allmon, 21, had been screaming profanities at cars passing by while walking down the street on May 1. The same day, She also stole less than $500 worth of items from Dollar General on Rome Road. She also went to another person's house on Cedartown Street and refused to leave when the owner told her to do so. Allmon then threatened the person. Allmon resisted arrest and pulled away when officers tried to place handcuffs on her.
Allmon is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, drugs not in original container and possession of dangerous drugs.
She remained in jail Friday with a blanket bond of $7,900.