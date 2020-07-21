A Cave Spring resident has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking in to an apartment on Stewart Street and taking a number of items, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emmileigh Veronica Gail Allmon, 21, of Cave Spring was arrested by Cave Spring police Monday at her home and is charged with felony first degree burglary. She is accused of breaking into apartment D1 on Stewart Circle in Cave Spring on Monday. She reportedly took items including a Christmas tree and decorations along with several other items which have been recovered by police.
Allmon also accused of damaging the front door and two front fronts to the apartment during the incident.
Allmon is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.