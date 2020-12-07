Cave Spring police arrested a man and woman after finding methamphetamine in a bed at the residence Sunday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Ricardo Saborio Jr., 50, of Cave Spring and Emily Lane Elizabeth Ray, 22 of Dalton are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Saborio is also charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute when officers found multiple bags of meth in the bed he had been sleeping in.
Ray is also charged with possession of drug related objects for having a syringe loaded with suspected meth.