Two women face multiple felony charges after Cave Spring Police stopped a vehicle without a proper license plate Thursday afternoon just after 3:00.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christina Nicole Paynter, 27, of Cave Spring and Lacinda Ann Davis, 30, of Rome were arrested by Cave Spring Police near the intersection of Rome Road and Davis Road in Cave Spring Thursday afternoon.
Officers recovered more than an ounce of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth, plastic bags, digital scales, several alprazolam pills and a 9 mm handgun with the serial number scratched out.
Both women were charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an article with an altered identification number and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Paynter was also charged with operating a vehicle without a license plate.