A woman and a man men from Hortense were arrested by Cave Spring police Monday after the driver of an automobile drove across the double yellow line prompting a traffic stop at Cedartown Street and Mason Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ferman Ward, 39, and Diana Lynn Loper, 55, from the Brantley County community between Waycross and Brunswick all face felony drug charges. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and heroin. They were stopped by Cave Spring police at Cedartown Street and Mason Circle on Monday.
Ward is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and trafficking in methamphetamine after police recovered more than an ounce of the substance. Ward was also charged with failing to maintain a lane and driving on a suspended license.
James Hugh Pittman Jr, 51, was also arrested at that time. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and trafficking in meth along with theft by receiving stolen property.
Ward and Pittman are being detailed in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Loper was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, suspected heroin and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects and is being held in jail on a $5,700 bond.