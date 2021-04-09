A Cave Spring officer arrested a Polk County man and woman early Friday morning in the area of Freezer Locker Road south of Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Todd Vernon Brotherton, 58, and Peggy Ann McGee, 47, both of Cedartown, were found with marijuana and several bags of methamphetamine. Brotherton also had a digital scale.
Both are charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Brotherton is also charged with felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime.