Cave Spring man charged with possession of meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Nov 11, 2022 55 min ago

A Cave Spring man is charged with possession of meth Thursday evening on Morningside Drive.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Richard Alan Sizemore, 52, was found in possession of meth during a traffic stop, "in his right front coin pocket." He is being held on $5,700 bail as of Friday morning.