A Cave Spring man remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Thursday morning, after an altercation led to a pair of felony second degree cruelty to children charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Lee Williams, 30, engaged in an argument with a family member at a Wax Road address with two children present, causing them to be afraid for their lives and hide. One of the children was still shaking when police showed up.
Williams is charged with two counts of felony second degree cruelty to children, and misdemeanor simple assault under the Family Violence Act.