A man who swerved across the center line of a road in Cave Spring and was witnessed by police tossing a beer can out of the window of his vehicle, now faces a felony drug charge stemming from the incident
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Carlton Hestely, 40, was observed swerving across the road at the intersection of Gadsden Road and Fosters Mill Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he was stopped by Cave Spring Police he admitted to having smoked marijuana and taking Xanax pills.
Hestely is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a felony probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, an open container violation, illegal dumping, failure to maintain a lane