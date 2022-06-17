Cave Spring man arrested on meth possession charge By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 30-year-old Cave Spring man was arrested early Friday on a meth possession charge.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jerry Allen Newberry was arrested near the Dollar General on Dean Avenue early Friday and charged with felony possession of meth. He is being held without bond pending a hold in Polk County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon. Georgia Power to move up retirement of some coal units but back off on battery storage Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Rome school board announces 3 new assistant principals, Fricks promotion Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Clearwater council picks developer’s $400 million plan for downtown bluff 58 min ago Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from second wife, Naomi Nelson, after nearly 12 years: report 1 hr ago Mesa band pilots through local music scene 1 hr ago Boulder fire crews contain wildland fire overnight 1 hr ago Fairfield approves designated outdoor drinking; DORA goes into effect in July 1 hr ago Woman found clinging to paddleboard after friend reported she drowned, Utah cops say 1 hr ago Orlando Magic meet with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren 1 hr ago Local colleges get millions in state capital budget 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon. Updated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured. Industrial building damaged by large fire Latest Region Stories Clearwater council picks developer’s $400 million plan for downtown bluff 58 min ago Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from second wife, Naomi Nelson, after nearly 12 years: report 1 hr ago Mesa band pilots through local music scene 1 hr ago Boulder fire crews contain wildland fire overnight 1 hr ago Fairfield approves designated outdoor drinking; DORA goes into effect in July 1 hr ago Woman found clinging to paddleboard after friend reported she drowned, Utah cops say 1 hr ago Orlando Magic meet with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren 1 hr ago Local colleges get millions in state capital budget 1 hr ago