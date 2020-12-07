Police in Cave Spring made a traffic stop late Saturday night that resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mason Farrell Tate, 21, of Dalton, was stopped for defective equipment around 11:30 pm. Saturday. Police found a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Lisa Marie Edwards, a passenger in the vehicle, also arrested after police found a couple of small bags of meth inside her purse.
Both are charged with felony possession of meth while Tate is charged with possession of drug related objects and operating an unsafe vehicle.