Catalytic converter thieves have targeted with nine vehicles targeted in just four days -- included trucks on North Broad Street and two ambulances.
Since early October, catalytic converters have come up missing from vehicles in the area, especially from larger vehicles.
According to incident reports, seven trucks at Flowers Bakery Store Street along with two ambulances noticed the converters missing, between March 1 and March 4.
Thieves extract the palladium, rhodium and platinum from the catalytic converters, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. Because they contain those metals, catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers, and each one costs up to $1,500 to replace.
Stricter car emissions rules have contributed to the rise in thefts. With the push to get air pollution under control, this has sent the demand for precious metals in catalytic converters to soar, and in turn, pushed the prices of these metals to all time highs.
These elevated prices have fueled the black market of stolen catalytic converters, which can be sawed off of a car in minutes and then sold for profit at scrap yards.
In Georgia, scrap yards are legally required to report any suspicious items they receive, but that’s not always where the stolen parts turn up.
States around the country — including Alabama, Florida and Tennessee — have reported thefts of the part from larger vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.