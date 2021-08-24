Five catalytic converters have been reported stolen around Rome over the last week.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Three were reported stolen on Monday around Maple Avenue, Cleveland Avenue and Watters Street.
The first was reported at 9 a.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority building on Watters Street, where a man attempted to start a work vehicle and it wouldn't turn on. He then noticed a cut underneath the vehicle and saw the converter was missing.
At a residence on Cleveland Avenue in West Rome, a man noticed a jack sitting underneath his Honda van around 10:30 a.m. He then found the converter missing, sawed off at the muffler.
Over at the Floyd Training Center on Maple Avenue, two catalytic converters were stolen off vans that the company owns.
On Aug. 21, the owner of Rome Alignment on Dougherty Street reported several items missing, including catalytic converters that have a combined value of $6,000. The owner's tool box and jump box were also missing.
At Winn's Towing on Silver Avenue, a catalytic converter was stolen off a gold 1999 Honda Accord. The Accord was still jacked up when the owner found it as well as a phone belt clip left under the car.
Thieves extract the palladium, rhodium and platinum from catalytic converters, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. Because they contain those metals, catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers, and each one costs up to $1,500 to replace.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.