A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 1987 Suzuki Samurai sometime between Sunday and Monday night, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The vehicle's owner estimates the converter is worth around $200. This is one of several catalytic converter thefts that have taken place in the last few weeks.
Thieves extract the palladium, rhodium and platinum from catalytic converters, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. Because they contain those metals, catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.