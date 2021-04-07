Another catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the former Poteete's location on Twelfth Street.
According to Rome police reports:
The 2000 Honda Accord had been sitting on the lot for a long period of time. The man who reported the incident noticed that the car had been recently jacked up and the converter was removed.
He didn't know who the owner of the vehicle was, but the officer said he traced it back to Rhett McHenry. He tried to contact the man but there was no response.
Since early October, catalytic converters have been coming up missing from vehicles in the city, especially from larger vehicles.
The last theft report was in early March, where nine vehicles were in four days, including ambulances and trucks.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.