A pair of Rome women are facing felony charges, accused of taking money from cars at their workplace.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Amanda Lou Reese, 41, and Conswaylow Lashaun Thompson, 37, were arrested on North Broad Street Friday morning at the Goo Goo Express Wash, 1040 N. Broad St. where both women were employed. Both were separately accused of taking cash from different customer's vehicles.
Reese is alleged to have taken a wallet containing $100 cash from a vehicle. A customer told police she went to the business for a full service detail and then noticed her wallet was missing once she left. When the customer returned to the business she demanded her wallet, which was retrieved from a nearby trashcan and returned to the customer by Reese. Video evidence captured Reese entering the vehicle and putting something into her bra once she was out.
Thompson is alleged to have taken $300 in cash from another customer's vehicle around the same time Friday during a full service detail. The man advised the manager that an envelope with $300 cash was missing from a vehicle. Video evidence showed Thompson retrieving something from the rear cargo area of the customer's truck.
Both women were arrested at the scene, charged with felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, and misdemeanor theft by taking.