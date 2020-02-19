Cartersville police are seeking a 35-year-old man who is charged with murder after a shooting on Tuesday.
According to Lt. M.E. Bettikofer with the Cartersville Police Department:
Tavares Atwell, 35, of Cartersville, is accused of being involved in a shooting at 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. Police say he was seen leaving the scene on foot wearing all black and work boots. He is described as 5'9" tall, 150 pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.
Bettikofer identified the victim of the shooting as 29-year-old Julia Malachi of Cartersville.