A man accused of lighting fires inside three different cars over a period of several hours was in the Bartow County Jail on Wednesday, with a bond set at $12,000.
According to Cartersville Police Department reports:
Anthony LaChris Beeman, 24, of Cartersville is charged with three felony counts of third degree arson and three felony counts of entering an auto.
Police were called to assist firefighters at the Erwin North Apartments just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found two parked cars on fire. Cartersville Fire Arson Investigator Capt. E. Williams determined the fires were deliberately set.
Beeman, who lives at the apartment complex, was in the area. He was questioned and released.
At around 9:30 a.m., a resident at a nearby complex on Stokley Street reported that the driver's seat of her car had been set on fire overnight. Investigators found a partially burned shirt that did not belong to her inside the vehicle.
Police sharing notes about the earlier fires learned that Beeman had said he had been on Stokley Street. A man there confirmed Beeman had come to visit him around 2:30 a.m. but was not let in.
However, he said three lighters were missing from the table on his front porch -- including one matching the description of a lighter in the grass near the burned vehicle.