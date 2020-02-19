Cartersville police arrested a 35-year-old man on a murder charge Wednesday after a multi-agency hunt that began after a Tuesday shooting.
According to Lt. M.E. Bettikofer with the Cartersville Police Department:
Tavares Atwell, 35, of Cartersville, is charged with malice murder under the Family Violence Act; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Atwell is accused of shooting to death 29-year-old Julia Malachi of Cartersville at the Parkway North Apartments, 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. Police say he was seen leaving the scene on foot wearing all black and work boots.
Atwell was taken into custody without incident in Doraville.
In addition to the CPD, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the Doraville Police Department assisted in the apprehension.