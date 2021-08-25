A Cartersville man was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme that led to the death of a West Virginia woman whose dismembered body was found in a Bartow County dumpster.
According to Acting Northern District of West Virginia U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard:
Jimenez, also known as Carlos, 41, pleaded guilty in Nov. 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances. He alongside three other men were trafficking drugs from Georgia to West Virginia when a woman overdosed in a hotel.
After Courtney DuBois of Fairmont, West Virginia, overdosed in a motel room, Jimenez and Chappell left Robinson. Robinson then called Banks, who drove eight hours from Georgia and through West Virginia, to retrieve Robinson and DuBois’s body.
Investigators found photos of DuBois in a bathtub, along with what appeared to be blood stains and gore on Tyvek suits purchased at a Cartersville area hardware store.
Robinson and Banks then disposed dismembered body of Courtney Nicole Dubois in the landfill on Allatoona Dam Road near Emerson.
- Terrick Robinson, of Cartersville, was convicted in January 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison.
- Seddrick Banks, 28, of Cartersville was convicted of accessory after the fact to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, participation in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, fentanyl and 50 or more grams of crystal methamphetamine as well as other charges.
- William Gregory Chappell pleaded guilty to meth distribution conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.
The four men, who prosecutors referred to collectively as “The Georgia Boys,” trafficked drugs to West Virginia.