A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and the dismemberment of a West Virginia woman’s body to conceal her death.
Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.
Prosecutors presented evidence that showed Banks transported more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl from Georgia to parts of West Virginia.
Banks, and others involved in the crime, would hole up in hotel rooms to in order to sell the drugs.
After Courtney DuBois of Fairmont, West Virginia, overdosed in a motel room, Joel Macario Jimenez and William Chappell left Terrick Robinson there. Robinson then called Banks, who drove eight hours from Georgia and through West Virginia, to retrieve Robinson and DuBois’s body.
The four men, who prosecutors referred to collectively as “The Georgia Boys,” trafficked drugs to West Virginia. All four have been convicted and sentenced to various terms in prison.
Investigators found photos of DuBois in a bathtub, along with what appeared to be bloodstains and gore on Tyvek suits purchased at a Cartersville area hardware store.
Robinson and Banks then disposed of Dubois’s dismembered body in the landfill on Allatoona Dam Road near Emerson.
The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.