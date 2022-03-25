Cartersville man charged with terroristic threats By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 25, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cartersville man was arrested at a Rush Chapel Road residence after he threatened another person, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derek Albert Elam, 30, is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple assault. He was held without bond Friday on a probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Northwest Georgia’s first covid death was two years ago Friday FCSO sergeant charged with theft, violating oath of office Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists