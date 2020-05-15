A Cartersville man is in jail after being charged with the death of an elderly man following an assault during a home invasion.
According to Bartow County Sheriff's Office reports:
Jason Monroe Eldridge, 42, attacked 86-year-old Calvin Lee at his home on Floral Drive in Cartersville on May 6. He was then shot by one of Lee's neighbors during the attack, while Lee died from his injuries.
Eldridge was arrested and booked into the Bartow County Jail on Thursday after being released from medical treatment.
He is charged with felony murder, two counts of exploitation and intimidation of the elderly, battery against someone over the age of 65, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property, attempted felony theft by taking, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and burglary.
He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond, pending a Superior Court hearing.