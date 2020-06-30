A man has been arrested for the Sunday shooting death of a Cartersville woman at a residence on Crump Road in Bartow County.
WBHF radio reported Clara Ashworth was killed and David Bagley was wounded in the in the shooting Saturday. A family member, David Turner was arrested and has been charged with murder.
The shooting was reported Sunday evening at 6:10 p.m. When law enforcement arrived they noticed a large pile of shell casings in the driveway of the home and the exterior of the residence was littered with bullet holes, WBHF reported.
They found Ashworth and Bagley in the home. Ashworth was unresponsive and Bagley had a towel wrapped around his stomach. Bagley reported Turner, who is his cousin, pulled into the driveway and started firing rounds with his rifle.
Another witness, who was also in the home, told police she heard Turner enter the home firing.
Authorities found Turner driving northbound on Hwy. 41 near Hwy. 411 and arrested him, the radio station reported.
Turner is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is being held at the Bartow County Jail without bond.