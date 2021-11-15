Carrollton woman accused of assisting with identity fraud scheme By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 15, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Carrollton woman is charged with felony party to a crime after she signed her name as a witness for a fraudulent Notary, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Amanda Leigh Fueston, 40, did this between Aug. 8 and Sept. 10. She was held on a $5,700 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death Former elementary school teacher asks Rome board to lift ban against her What does God require? Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Trial begins for man accused of the 2018 beating death of 2-year-old boy Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists