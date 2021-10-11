A 33-year-old Carrollton man is accused of attempting to take $847.62 in items from Walmart, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Shane Reynolds paid for items at the self checkout in the Walmart on Cartersville Highway, while attempting to take others without paying. He is charged with felony theft by shoplifting as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and giving a false name and address.
The criminal trespass charge is related to a previous shoplifting incident by Reynolds at the store in 2018. As of Monday morning, Reynolds had not been assigned a bond.