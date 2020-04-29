A woman's purse and wallet were taken from her car at Shorter Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The woman went into Discount Groceries at 1303 Shorter Avenue to play the lottery machines. After she finished up, she went back to her car and saw that her purse and wallet were missing. The peach-colored purse and green wallet contained all of her bank cards and ID inside, as well as a prescription for Alprazolam and Prilosec. All together, $100 worth of items were stolen.