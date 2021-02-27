A Canton man was held on a $10,100 bond Saturday morning after he was arrested on theft and burglary charges involving an incident on Old Summerville Road in August 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Huston Brooks, 27, broke into a home and vehicle at apartments on Old Summerville Road. He stole about $1,500 worth of items from two residents at the property.
Brooks is charged with first degree burglary, entering a vehicle with intent to commit a felony and two misdemeanor theft by taking charges.