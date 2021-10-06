Rome police are looking into a reported theft outside Buffalo's Cafe on Shorter Avenue, where a cell phone, flashlight, camera equipment and a wallet with $150 were taken.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The theft was reported around 9:55 p.m. Monday night after two men left the restaurant and returned to the truck. They called Rome police and reported the incident.
Later, around 10:30 p.m., the men called the police again after they spotted a Hispanic man with the stolen camera bag at the Citgo gas station on Shorter. One of the men approached the man, who immediately ran away, leaving behind the camera bag, as well as beer and lottery tickets. He attempted to chase the man, but he got away.
The two were able to recover the camera, camera lens, camera bag and flashlight, but not the cell phone or wallet.