A Calhoun woman was arrested at the Racetrac on Martha Berry Highway after Floyd County police found meth in her possession during a traffic stop.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Misty Nicole Carpenter, 43, also had a glass smoking device in her possession during the incident. Carpenter is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession.

She was released on bond over the weekend.

