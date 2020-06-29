A Calhoun man faces felony charges on accusations that he entered Floyd County residence with the intent to rob the residents, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Maxwell Gilbert, 38, is accused of entering the bedroom window of the home with a firearm with the intent to rob those living there. Gilbert reportedly pointed a firearm at one man, who was sitting, while his partner took a wallet and "stole several hundred dollars in cash."
Gilbert is being held without bond on felony aggravated assault and first-degree burglary charges.