After being pulled over for driving a car with canceled plates at the intersection of Georgia 140 and Buttrum Road, a Calhoun man was charged with felony fugitive from justice.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gerald Allen Palmer, 39, also had a suspended license dated August 2020 with a serve date. After running his name through the system, the Floyd County Police officer found he had a felony warrant in Hamilton County, Tennessee.
He is also charged with misdemeanor driving a vehicle with canceled plates and driving with a suspended license. He remained in jail Saturday morning without bond.