Rome police are looking into a reported burglary at the CAMCO Clean facility on Cedar Avenue discovered on Sunday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
An officer was flagged down early Sunday by one of the CAMCO employees. The man said the warehouse and two company vehicles had been broken into.
According to the employee, items stolen included two trim guns valued at $200 apiece, one framing gun valued at $400, four small tool bags with various tools valued at $400 and a $600 Yeti cooler.
The front door of the facility had been pried open and the guts of the dead bolt were lying on the ground nearby.