A Rome man accused of breaking into a business on Shorter Avenue also faces drug charges after a meth pipe was found on him during the booking process at the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Brandon Brisco, 32, was taken into custody by Rome police early Saturday morning after allegedly breaking into the Red Lobster on Shorter Avenue.
When he got to the jail, deputies discovered the meth pipe with suspected meth residue.
Brisco is charged with felonies for possession of meth, burglary and crossing the guard line with drugs. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.