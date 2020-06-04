A Rome man remained in jail Thursday after officers found marijuana in the car he was riding in and a gun on his person, according to reports.
According to Rome police reports:
Juquan Rashad Glover, 25, was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped near the intersection of 12th Street and Maple Avenue for a broken tail light and a window tint violation.
The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and told the female driver he would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle. Glover said he had approximately three grams of marijuana inside the vehicle, which the officer located.
The officer also found a revolver in Glover's waistband, which Glover admitted he knew he couldn’t have since he was a convicted felon.
Glover is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and his being held on a probation violation.