Rome police stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Martha Berry Highway late Thursday night, then discovered suspected heroin, marijuana and clonazepam in the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
An officer pulled over Christy Darlene Pope just before 10:30 Friday night for the tail light violation. A K9 free air sniff of the vehicle resulted in the dog alerting to the presence of drugs.
A subsequent search turned up a syringe loaded with the suspected heroin along with the clonazepam and marijuana.
Pope is charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a Schedule IV controlled substance. She faces misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.