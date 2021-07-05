A scuffle between two women at a home on Westhaven Drive in Rome early Sunday morning has resulted in felony charges against a woman because the scuffle occurred in front of two children, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Elizabeth Wilder, 18, was arrested at her home around 12:20 a.m. Sunday following an altercation with a female relative during which she is accused of pushing one of the children down and injuring them. The entire incident was witnessed by another child.
Wilder is charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanors for battery, simple assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.