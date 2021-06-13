A Rome man banned from the Ashland Park Apartments complex was arrested there on multiple charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lanoris White, 42, was taken into custody late Friday night at the Ashland Park Apartments by Rome police. White had previously been banned from the premises but returned Friday night. He got into a physical dispute with a woman, dragged her out of an apartment and threw her cellphone across the room, breaking it.
White is charged with the felonies burglary and aggravated assault. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, obstructing an emergency call and two counts of criminal trespass.