On Monday afternoon Floyd 911 dispatch received a report that a body was discovered in the garage of West End Baptist Church in the area around Mississippi Drive.
When first responders arrived at the scene they were able to confirm that there was a body of a man inside the garage.
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to determine the cause of death.
Deputy Coroner John Hamilton told WRGA news that the identity of the individual is not being released at the time of this report because the next of kin has not been notified.
This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.
