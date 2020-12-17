Calhoun authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle confirmed, shortly before press time Thursday, that a body had been found in the area behind Dollar General on Curtis Parkway early Thursday. The body is believed to be that of a local homeless resident.
“We recognize him,” Pyle said. “He is one of our local people.
"At this time we are not suspecting any foul play, but we haven’t ruled that out yet," he said. "There is a process to this that we are working through, but we should have more information soon.”