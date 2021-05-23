A Bartow County woman stopped by Rome police for speeding was additionally charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jakiria Anyia Tanae Bailey, 20, of Adairsville was arrested Friday at the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Ga. 53.
Bailey had THC vape cartridges in the vehicle along with a marijuana grinder and a small amount of marijuana.
Bailey is also charged with the misdemeanors speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.